‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Sarah Harding has an emotional moment in Monday’s (7 August) show, after finding out what her fellow contestants really think of her as part of a task.
In the final part of this week’s ‘Big Brother Club’ task, the VIP housemates chose Sarah to face the public vote, not realising she was secretly watching them as they laid into her.
While Paul Danan says he wants Sarah to go as she was “always talking about the negatives”, Brandi Glanville claims she feels the former Girls Aloud star is “unstable” and is “concerned for her wellbeing”.
After a tough few days in the house, things prove to be too much for the singer, who breaks down in tears in the Diary Room.
She tearfully tells Big Brother: “I’m used to being on my own, not with a loud group of fucking kids… who act like kids. Constantly being told off by you.
“They don’t fucking hardly… I mean, the boys muck in a little bit. I’m just… I can’t, I can’t deal with them.
“And I don’t know what [Jemma Lucy]’s problem is, I’ve been nothing but nice to her, and now all of a sudden she’s completely switched on me.”
Referencing the previous night, during which time producers intervened when she bit Amelia Lily on the leg, Sarah laments: “I didn’t even want to drink in here, fuck’s sake, and that’s all been ruined because of one night?
“I’ve tried to stay positive the whole time. OK, yeah, they ask me what’s wrong and I tell them. I’ve had a headache for three days. I’m not used to being in an environment like this. I just don’t feel like I belong here anymore.”
Later that evening, Paul attempts to make peace with Sarah, who walks off, telling him: “It’s fine.”
However, he later accuses a group of housemates of talking behind his back, to which she hits back: “Stop acting psycho, Paul. You’re a hypocrite and you’re a snide!”
See their row in full in Monday’s (7 August) ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, kicking off at 9pm on Channel 5.