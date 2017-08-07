‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Sarah Harding has an emotional moment in Monday’s (7 August) show, after finding out what her fellow contestants really think of her as part of a task.

In the final part of this week’s ‘Big Brother Club’ task, the VIP housemates chose Sarah to face the public vote, not realising she was secretly watching them as they laid into her.

While Paul Danan says he wants Sarah to go as she was “always talking about the negatives”, Brandi Glanville claims she feels the former Girls Aloud star is “unstable” and is “concerned for her wellbeing”.