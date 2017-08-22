Over the weekend, ‘CBB’ viewers’ eyebrows were raised over a scene involving Sarah and Chad, which saw her copping a feel of the former ‘Bachelorette’ star, in full view of the cameras.

This followed a conversation in which he remarked that something was “hard”, and when she questioned whether he meant sharing a bed, he commented: “Can you not feel that?”

Channel 5 Our eyes

TV watchdog Ofcom has now confirmed that they’ve received five complaints over the scene, which - as is always the case - they are now going to examine closer to determine whether or not to take the matter further.

A spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Since their x-rated moment, Sarah and Chad’s relationship in the ‘CBB’ house has gone through a number of ups and downs, in a matter of just days.

In Monday’s (21 August) highlights show, they had their biggest row to date, which sparked when Sarah discouraged Chad from drinking so much alcohol.

Still, it wasn’t long before they’d kissed and made up, with Chad professing his love for the former Girls Aloud singer just hours later.

The current series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has already sparked Ofcom complaints over a plethora of different controversies, including the alcohol consumption in the house and a racism row between Paul Danan and Karthik Nagesan.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.

