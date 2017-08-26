The US YouTube star claimed the show was fixed for the former Girls Aloud singer to win, as she went on a rant about Sarah’s win in a string of tweets and an 11 minute video.

Getty/YouTube Trisha Paytas has hit out at Sarah Harding

Trisha, who walked off the Channel 5 reality show after only 10 days, claimed producers had edited Sarah to look better than how she behaved in the house, and was “100% rigged” for her to romp to victory.

I've kept my mouth quiet all season after I left, but not anymore. Sarah is beyond just a bully and a narcissist, she's a TERRIBLE human — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 25, 2017

mark my words as I said the day I walked out to Jordan in the bathroom: "if Sarah doesn't go tonight, I'll walk" THERE'S A REASON I SAID IT — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 25, 2017

I would NEVER go back now! now that I know it's 100% rigged like I knew from day 3 https://t.co/BVoz9aSM1V — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 25, 2017

this is the last vid I will mention Cbb publicly. if it goes further, I will GLADLY be in a courtroom 4 injustice that I will not talk about — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 25, 2017

I'm not a reality tv star or a fading soap star, I don't NEED tv work to survive. so I'm going out blazing — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 25, 2017

Another point I forgot to mention in the video , sarah Harding never once packed all her stuff for eviction. She said she didn't have to — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 26, 2017

It's cool #cbb is rigged and all , I just wish I would have known so I could've really fucked shit up 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 26, 2017

She also said in the video: “She’s just a bad person, like the name-calling she did in the house that wasn’t aired - they edited it to try and make her look good so she would be the winner.”

Trisha even made a string of claims about a list of demands in Sarah’s contract, including one where she was reserved a bed.

“This is why I had such an issue with her. She’s such a terrible, terrible, terrible human being who just gets away with shit because it was in her contract and she would gloat about stuff,” she said.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have previously denied claims Trisha made in a previous rant about her time in the house, but offered no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK about her fresh allegations.

However, they did point out Sarah was only five per cent ahead of second place housemate Amelia Lily in the overall vote to win.

Sarah’s love interest Chad Johnson finished in sixth place on Friday, and they both admitted they saw a future with each other after leaving the house.

