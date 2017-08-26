Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Trisha Paytas had a severe case of sour grapes after Sarah Harding was crowned the winner on Friday (25 August) night.
The US YouTube star claimed the show was fixed for the former Girls Aloud singer to win, as she went on a rant about Sarah’s win in a string of tweets and an 11 minute video.
Trisha, who walked off the Channel 5 reality show after only 10 days, claimed producers had edited Sarah to look better than how she behaved in the house, and was “100% rigged” for her to romp to victory.
She also said in the video: “She’s just a bad person, like the name-calling she did in the house that wasn’t aired - they edited it to try and make her look good so she would be the winner.”
Trisha even made a string of claims about a list of demands in Sarah’s contract, including one where she was reserved a bed.
“This is why I had such an issue with her. She’s such a terrible, terrible, terrible human being who just gets away with shit because it was in her contract and she would gloat about stuff,” she said.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have previously denied claims Trisha made in a previous rant about her time in the house, but offered no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK about her fresh allegations.
However, they did point out Sarah was only five per cent ahead of second place housemate Amelia Lily in the overall vote to win.
Sarah’s love interest Chad Johnson finished in sixth place on Friday, and they both admitted they saw a future with each other after leaving the house.