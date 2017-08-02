All Sections
    02/08/2017 15:58 BST

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Shaun Williamson Makes Killer Nomination After Failing Secret Mission

    The games have begun.

    We may be less than 24 hours into the current series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, but the games have officially begun, with Shaun Williamson being forced to make a killer nomination after failing a secret mission.

    Viewers saw Shaun tasked with convincing his fellow housemates that he was super nervous during Tuesday’s (1 August) launch show, but Big Brother has decided that he didn’t do a good enough job.

    Picselect/Channel 5
    Shaun in the diary room

    As a result - in scenes airing in Wednesday’s (2 August) episode - viewers will see him forced to put someone up for eviction, opting for ‘Mob Wives’ star Marissa Jade.

    Unbeknownst to Shaun, the rest of the housemates are on the sofa seeing a live feed of his time in the diary room. 

    It’s customary for ‘CBB’ to start with a secret task nowadays, but the decision to do so left a number of viewers complaining that it was an unnecessary distraction from the evening’s action.

    Picselect/Channel 5
    Marissa with Brandi Glanville 

    The next few weeks will see the celebrities competing to win £50,000 for a charity of their choice, a new twist from bosses.

    Marissa is one of the US stars who have flown over especially for the series, along with ‘Real Housewives’ cast member Brandi Glanville, ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Chad Johnson and YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

    ‘Big Brother’ airs on Channel 5 at 9pm.

