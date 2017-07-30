Sinitta has revealed that she’s setting her sights on another reality show, after her list of excessive demands led ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses to ditch her from this summer’s series.

The ‘So Macho’ singer revealed last month that she’d been approached by Channel 5 to enter the house this summer, but told them she’d only do it if they agreed to a string of conditions.

This included 24-hour security, regular visits from her puppy and a total ban on swearing in the house.