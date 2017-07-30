Sinitta has revealed that she’s setting her sights on another reality show, after her list of excessive demands led ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses to ditch her from this summer’s series.
The ‘So Macho’ singer revealed last month that she’d been approached by Channel 5 to enter the house this summer, but told them she’d only do it if they agreed to a string of conditions.
This included 24-hour security, regular visits from her puppy and a total ban on swearing in the house.
Unsurprisingly, ‘CBB’ producers were unable to meet her demands, with Sinitta now setting her sights on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ instead.
She told the Daily Star: “Now that I have alienated ‘Big Brother’ with my diva demands I would have to do another show like ‘Strictly’. I need to get on there.
“I don’t know if they want me, though. But I would be good with all the gorgeous dresses and the pretty men. It’s everything I would like. It would be a dream.”
When quizzed how her close friend and ‘X Factor’ boss Simon Cowell would feel about her joining the line-up of his biggest rivals, Sinitta confessed she didn’t think he’d have a problem.
She said: “Simon wouldn’t mind me doing ‘Strictly’ because at least I would not be able to talk very much. In ‘Big Brother’ all you do is talk.”
Sinitta’s past ventures into reality TV include an eventful stint in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle and a disastrous turn on ‘Celebrity Masterchef’, as well as appearances on ‘The Jump’ and ‘Get Your Act Together’, the latter of which saw her mastering the art of pole dancing.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches on Tuesday (1 August), with the full line-up reportedly having now leaked.