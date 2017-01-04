Rylan Clark-Neal has put Spencer Pratt in his place, after the returning housemate made a rather bold claim about his last time in the house.

Back in January 2014, Speidi finished in second place behind Rylan, after being vocal about their desire to win the show.

Suffice to say, they both brought the fighting talk from the moment their opening VT started rolling, with Spencer saying: “We almost won. Two per cent, that’s all. Maybe one per cent. That’s it.”

As Heidi pointed out that “a loss is a loss”, Spencer insisted: “It was a tight vote.”

However, Rylan - who has gone on to present ‘Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ following his ‘CBB’ victory - has now pointed out that this wasn’t strictly true.

He said on the first ‘BBOTS’ of the new series: “I didn’t beat them by a little two or three percent. I won by the highest percentage in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ history – just clearing that up.”

It was previously suggested that Speidi could get an unpleasant surprise later in the series, with Rylan tipped to return to the house as a guest during a task later in the series, with an insider claiming there were “scores to be settled”.

For the time being, though, the reality TV veterans are living it up as ‘All Stars’, having already choosen which ‘New Stars’ they’d be “editing out” of the show.

‘CBB’ airs nightly on Channel 5.

