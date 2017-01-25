The former ‘X Factor USA’ star was shown the door during Tuesday’s (24 January) live show, after facing seven other housemates for the chop.

Stacy Francis has become the sixth housemate to be evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

Stacy was evicted after receiving the least amount of votes to save out of Jedward, Coleen Nolan, Kim Woodburn, Speidi, Nicola McLean, Jessica Cunningham and Jamie O’Hara, following the latest nominations.

After leaving the house, the singer claimed she was “happy” to be out, adding: “Thank you for bringing me on this show, overall I’m so grateful that they gave me this opportunity.”

She also spoke about her various arguments with her housemates in her post-eviction interview with host Emma Willis.

“New people didn’t have a chance to really know me, they didn’t give me a real shot. I kind of went into animosity, it’s not their fault,” she explained.

“I snap then feel really bad if I hurt someone’s feelings, I’m a fireball.”