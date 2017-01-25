Stacy Francis has become the sixth housemate to be evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
The former ‘X Factor USA’ star was shown the door during Tuesday’s (24 January) live show, after facing seven other housemates for the chop.
Stacy was evicted after receiving the least amount of votes to save out of Jedward, Coleen Nolan, Kim Woodburn, Speidi, Nicola McLean, Jessica Cunningham and Jamie O’Hara, following the latest nominations.
After leaving the house, the singer claimed she was “happy” to be out, adding: “Thank you for bringing me on this show, overall I’m so grateful that they gave me this opportunity.”
She also spoke about her various arguments with her housemates in her post-eviction interview with host Emma Willis.
“New people didn’t have a chance to really know me, they didn’t give me a real shot. I kind of went into animosity, it’s not their fault,” she explained.
“I snap then feel really bad if I hurt someone’s feelings, I’m a fireball.”
Speaking about Kim in particular, she said: “Is Kim senile? We did a task yesterday and Kim just never got it, she’s 75 years old now and I think she just doesn’t care?
“She’s watched the show over the years, she came in with preconceived ideas of what she has seen on telly, I feel like overall she is a good person.”
Emma later revealed two more housemates would be evicted during Friday’s live show, in a double eviction.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.