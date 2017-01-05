One day into her time in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, and Stacy Francis has already found herself at the centre of the first controversy of the series.

Towards the end of Wednesday’s (4 January) highlights show, James Jordan, Coleen Nolan and Stacy were all in the garden, discussing which bed Ray J would be sleeping in (ironically, he napped through the rest of the group claiming theirs).

The group explained that Ray J had said he didn’t want to share with Brandon Block, and instead would be bed-buddies with Austin Armacost, which came as something of a surprise to Stacy.

Channel 5 Stacy Francis and James Jordan

She told the rest of the group: “So, Ray didn’t wanna sleep with Brandon? But he would sleep with a gay boy?”

When James Jordan asked her to repeat her comment, Stacy said: “He wanna sleep with the… the boy that wants to… the gay boy.”

Again, the former ‘Strictly’ pro asked her to repeat herself, to which she responded: “Isn’t Austin gay? So, [Ray J] is OK with that?”

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Austin Armacost

As Colleen and James both insisted that they wouldn’t have a problem with sharing a bed with Austin, Stacy rolled her eyes and added: “I know. I’m being sarcastic, oh my God. Everybody’s so serious, oh my God.”

Channel 5 Stacy insisted she was being sarcastic

Stacy was quickly met with a backlash and even accusations of homophobia on social media, with many calling her out for not referring to Austin by his name:

Does Stacy really need to learn how to treat people with respect? Refer to someone by their name, and not as 'gay boy'. #cbb #CBBStacy — Jack Creepers (@WhosDatPanda) January 4, 2017

Also can we discuss Stacy saying "Gay Boy" tonight, made me angry. Never refer to someone by their sexuality. His name is Austin #cbb — Kevsie (@Kevsie) January 4, 2017

Yes Stacy was homophobic. "But he's ok to sleep next to a gayboy" INSINUATES that, that should be a problem! Enough said #CBBUK #cbb — Mandy Burgess (@MandyBurgess246) January 4, 2017

Lost a lot of respect for Stacy. Referring to Austin as 'the gay boy'? The guy has a name and shouldn't be defined by sexuality😠😑😔 #CBB — to LIVadibadout you✨ (@Liv_Liv_Liv__) January 4, 2017

Stacy trying to play that homophobic comment off as a joke... bye #cbb pic.twitter.com/cQUZMVJuDe — Katy Frost (@katyfrost) January 4, 2017

But I wasn't too fussed about Stacy calling Austin "Gay boy" - perhaps the edited out was deserved after all, I dont want to hear that #Cbb — timeye (@timeye) January 4, 2017

Stacy was high in my estimations until "that gay boy" comment, his name is Austin hun don't go there #cbb — Mistah J (@CourtneySynster) January 4, 2017

Others have responded to the furore by defending Stacy:

Stacy wasn't homophobic... Although it wasn't the best choice of words! She did have a tough day!! #CBB — Curtis Lee 🎉 (@CurtyLee15) January 4, 2017

Just because Stacy said "gay boy" doesn't mean she's homophobic gosh #cbb — SarJane (@JaneSarah20) January 4, 2017

#cbb @MirrorTV I doubt there's many straight guys out there who would want to sleep in same bed as a gay guy. Stacy wasn't being homophobic. — Elizabeth McKenna (@mckenna1507) January 4, 2017

Yall are hating on Stacy for saying 'Gay Boy' but yall didn't hate on the Old Stars for picking Stacy to be edited out cos she's black. #CBB — king vivas 🗽 (@trinidemships) January 4, 2017

STACY JUST HOLD IT DOWN, THEY WANT YOU TO BE THE ANGRY BLACK WOMAN SO BAD ! #cbb — rain drop. (@itsTayma) January 5, 2017

On her first night in the house, Stacy was chosen by the ‘All Stars’ as the first housemate to be “edited out” of the show, which was ironic given that she wound up taking most of the airtime in the first show of the series.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.

'Celebrity Big Brother': 14 Most Controversial Moments

'Celebrity Big Brother': 14 Most Controversial Moments 1 of 14 Tila Tequila Gets Removed Less than 24 hours after entering the 'CBB' house in summer 2015, Tila Tequila found herself unceremoniously booted out, due to pro-Hitler comments she'd made years earlier.



This raised questions from viewers as to why she'd been included at all, as the posts had been easily accessible prior to entrance, and were even mentioned on her Wikipedia page. Share this slide: Channel 5