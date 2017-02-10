This summer’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ could be a particularly explosive affair, if Jeremy McConnell and Stephanie Davis sign on the dotted line.
At the moment, Jeremy is reportedly in talks to move back into the house for the next series of ‘CBB’, which it’s thought will have a ‘Summer Of Legends’ theme, following the recent success of ‘All Stars And New Stars’.
According to The Sun, bosses are keen to reunite Jeremy with his ex Stephanie in the Borehamwood bungalow, and a source tells the paper: “Jeremy really enjoyed ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ the first time round and would love to be a part of the Summer Legends series.
“A lot has happened since he last appeared on the show between him and Stephanie, but he knows them both joining the line-up would make incredible telly, and he’s keen to keep his profile up.
“They aren’t on speaking terms at the moment but going back to where it all started for them in the Big Brother house may be exactly what they need to move forward – and viewers would love it.”
As much as we’d love to see the pair back on good terms, we can’t help but think that this mystery insider is being a little too optimistic.
Stephanie is currently getting used to life as a mum, following the arrival of her son Caben-Albi.
However, while Stephanie remains insistent that Jeremy is the baby’s father, the couple have failed to put aside their differences, and Jeremy further angered his ex by doing a DNA test live on ‘This Morning’.
If she agrees to provide a sample of her son’s DNA, the debate over the baby’s paternity can finally be solved once and for all.