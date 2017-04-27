Former ‘Britain’s Next Top Model’ contestant Talulah-Eve Brown has become the latest star to be rumoured for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
Talulah-Eve already made reality TV history once this year, when she became the first transgender competitor to ever appear on the UK’s version of ‘Top Model’.
And while she’s since expressed interest in appearing on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, The Sun has claimed she’s now “in talks” to about a potential spot in ‘CBB’, after being turned down by ITV bosses.
An insider told the newspaper: “Talulah-Eve has all the elements of a great housemate.
“She has a fascinating backstory, plus she proved on ‘Next Top Model’ that she loves being the centre of attention and won’t back down from confrontation.
“‘Next Top Model’ has given their blessing for her to appear on the show and she’s not bound to stay off screen by any restrictive contracts, which has made her more appealing to ‘CBB’ bosses.”
It’s currently not known what the theme for this summer’s ‘CBB’ will be, though it’s been widely speculated that it will be billed as a ‘Summer Of Legends’, once again merging past contestants and newcomers, following the success of ‘All Stars And New Stars’ in January.
Other names thought to be in the frame include former ‘TOWIE’ star Danielle Armstrong, past winning couple Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby and ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ newcomer Ester Dee.
Before we get to see a new batch of celebs in action, though, there’s the small matter of the regular series of ‘Big Brother’, which kicks off on Channel 5 soon.