Former ‘Britain’s Next Top Model’ contestant Talulah-Eve Brown has become the latest star to be rumoured for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

Talulah-Eve already made reality TV history once this year, when she became the first transgender competitor to ever appear on the UK’s version of ‘Top Model’.

And while she’s since expressed interest in appearing on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, The Sun has claimed she’s now “in talks” to about a potential spot in ‘CBB’, after being turned down by ITV bosses.