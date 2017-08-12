Trisha Paytas has wasted no time in revealing what she really thought of her ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates, posting a tell-all video on her YouTube page less than 12 hours after quitting the show.

The US star made an impromptu exit late on Friday (11 August) night, opting to leave after Karthik Nagesan had been evicted.

And while fans will have to wait until Saturday (12 August) night’s show to see Trisha’s exit, she’s already told her side of the story online:

In the first of two videos, Trisha explains to fans that she actually regrets leaving, but it doesn’t take long for her to change her mind.

In the second - expletive-filled - upload, she explains: “I was just editing my [Why I Regret Leaving] video and putting it up for you guys but fuck that shit.

“I just watched Paul [Danan] body-shaming me, basically saying I have my ass hanging out and walk around with my legs showing. Fuck Paul, fake motherfucker.”

She also slams the star for only having 3000 followers on Instagram, before turning on “Sarah fucking Harding”.

“Fuck you Sarah Harding, who the fuck are you?” she says, after making the bold claim that: “Perez [Hilton] even said they save the good names for the January season because no-one watches the summer one.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Trisha has also taken to Twitter to vent:

Paul literally saying today behind my back nobody knows who I am, meanwhile he as 3k on Instagram? okay Paul. FAKE ASS — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 12, 2017

I LEFT THE HOUSE CAUSE OF FAKE ASSSSS BITCHES — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 12, 2017

Sarah harding is TRASH. she called all the older people terrible names behind their back and she has a lot of problems https://t.co/AfaG8R8i5B — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 12, 2017

everyone in the #cbb house is fake. they asked if I wanted to say goodbye and my answer was HELL NO. see you never — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 12, 2017

she's extremely aggressive , so no https://t.co/pAmeukakRz — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 12, 2017

While her exit will be screened on Saturday, bosses have shared a clip of the housemates finding out about Trisha’s decision to walk. Watch it below…

