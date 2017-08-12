‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Trisha Paytas has quit the show, it has been announced.
The YouTube star’s departure was announced by bosses on Friday (11 August) night, with a simple statement that read: “Trisha has decided to leave of her own accord and will not be returning.”
The news was also announced by Rylan Clark on the live spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’:
Her exit will be screened in Saturday (12 August) night’s show and came after Karthik Nagesan’s eviction.
While the reasons for Trisha’s decision have not been revealed, she did previously threaten to walk if Sarah Harding remained in the house.
Speaking to Sam Thompson, she said: “If I have to stay in this house with Sarah, I’m going to self evict.”
In recent episodes viewers have seen tensions in the house rise, with Paul Danan and Jemma Lucy clashing with Sarah on multiple occasions.
After one particularly heated row, Paul - who had to be physically restrained - called a truce with Sarah, only to then fall out with Jemma, who labelled him “a snaky rat”.