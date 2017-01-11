To say that ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ is a controversy magnet would be something of an understatement.

The show is repeatedly named as being Ofcom’s most complained-about programme of the year, and each time it airs there’s a frenzy among showbiz reporters, compiling stories about how viewers are convinced it’s “fixed”.

Quite often, these fix claims stem from the fact that 24 hours of action need to be whittled down to just 50 minutes each day, meaning quite often certain key details don’t end up making it into the highlights shows.

Here are just 11 of the ‘CBB’ moments that wound up being left on the cutting room floor...

The housemates learn of the Jade Goody controversy (2007) Rex/Shutterstock It's always been a show associated with scandal, but in 2007, the controversy was cranked up to 100 when Jade Goody and other housemates were accused of racism, in relation to their treatment of Shilpa Shetty.



The furore reached a point that producers felt the need to step in and inform the contestants how they were being perceived, in the lead-up to Jade's eviction, a moment which did not make it onto the air.

Christopher Biggins' comment to Katie Waissel (2016) Rex/Shutterstock Biggins was removed from the house in the summer of 2016, after a long line of controversial remarks.



However, what wasn't shown was the remark that started it all, an anti-Semitic joke made to fellow contestant Katie Waissel, which was left out of the final edit.

Katie Price gets a treat... (2015) Rex/Shutterstock Unbeknown to many 'CBB' viewers, one of Katie Price's conditions for signing up for the show was that she be allowed to get her hair done professionally in the diary room.



This was later revealed in the press, and confirmed by second place contestant, Katie Hopkins.



Still, say what you want, but her hair did look great.

...and so does Patsy Kensit (2015) Rex/Shutterstock She may have come across as quiet and unassuming in the house, but Patsy Kensit also had an important detail in her contract.



Following her eviction, she confirmed that throughout her stint, she was receiving spray tans, away from the cameras, which were a condition for her taking part.

Stephen Bear gets FOUR warnings (2016) Rex/Shutterstock During Bear's controversial time on 'CBB', many claimed that he was being let off the hook by bosses, despite repeated rule-breaks and intimidating behaviour towards the rest of the house.



What wasn't being shown was that the 'Ex On The Beach' star actually received as many as four verbal warnings throughout his stay.

Tila Tequila gets axed (2015) Karwai Tang via Getty Images Tila Tequila's stay in the Borehamwood bungalow was the shortest in 'CBB' history, getting axed by producers after spending just one day in the house.



Bosses decided to remove her when they claimed to have discovered a number of controversial anti-Semitic and racist posts she'd made on social media (though we're not sure how these could have slipped through the net, they were there for all to see prior to her entrance, even on her Wikipedia page).



Tila's exit was never shown, meaning 'CBB' fans are still in the dark about exactly what went on.

Rylan Clark-Neal secretly leaves (2013) Rex/Shutterstock A stay in the 'CBB' house can drive you to your wits' end, with contestants potentially going as long as a month without contact with the outside world.



This wasn't quite the case when Rylan was in the house, though, as he made several trips outside, so he could rehearse for the 'X Factor' live tour.



Similarly, months later, Mario Falcone was also allowed out for the day, so he could obtain a visa for an upcoming trip as part of 'The Only Way Is Essex'.

Perez Hilton and his alleged talks with producers (2015) Rex/Shutterstock Perez's time in the 'CBB' house was especially tumultuous, and he threatened to walk several times.



Months after his eviction, he claimed that bosses were so desperate to keep him in the house that they devised a twist that would allow him to move into a secret room next door.



There is no evidence of this conversation, of course, which Perez says was deliberately kept private. 'CBB' bosses have denied this.

Gemma Collins and Danniella Westbrook go for a stroll (2016) Channel 5 GC and Danniella went walkabout several times throughout their series, each time vowing that they were done with the show for good.



It's still not exactly clear what went on after they made it through the fire escapes, but producers were obviously able to convince them that staying was the right thing to do.

Alexander O'Neal leaves the house (2015) Rex/Shutterstock In all honesty, we're still not sure exactly what went down with Alexander O'Neal in 'CBB'.



Shortly after he blew his fuse with Perez Hilton, receiving a formal warning for his use of a homophobic slur, the official line at the time was that he'd chosen to leave of his own accord.



However, months later, he claimed that bosses had actually urged him to leave, though his exit was never actually shown, so the truth remains a mystery.