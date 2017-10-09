‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Bosses ‘Planning All-Women Series’ For January 2018

But perhaps someone should tell ‘CBB’ bosses that while the 1918 act put the wheels in motion, it didn’t actually grant all women the chance to exercise their democratic right.

Why you ask? Well, apparently it’s to celebrate 100 years since women were given the vote.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have a very interesting plan to shake things up a bit, and are set to cast an all-female set of housemates for January 2018, according to reports.

The series also presented us with a number of seriously unexpected moments and anecdotes.

The most recent series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ was as eventful as ever, with Sarah Harding eventually being crowned winner after a tough time in the house.

A source is quoted as telling the Sun: “Channel 5 wants to make a real splash as part of their women’s vote celebrations.

Still, why let a little thing like technically being 10 years off the mark get in the way of plans?

In their defence, a number of organisations will celebrate the centenary of the bill next year, but it wasn’t until 1928 that women were given exactly the same voting rights as men.

15. Christopher Biggins - Series 18 (2016) Karwai Tang via Getty Images Paid: £150,000

Final position: ﻿Ejected, after nine days



Prior to entering the house, it was reported that Biggins would be the highest-paid of that summer's contestants, pocketing a £150,000.



However, once he was removed for a string of offensive comments, attention turned to whether he'd be paid it all.



It was later reported he pocketed just half of it, which admittedly is still not to be sniffed at.

14. Vicky Entwistle - Series 12 (2013) Danny Martindale via Getty Images Paid: £150,000

Final position: Sixth



Producers were keen to get former 'Coronation Street' couple Bruce Jones and Vicky Entwistle in the house, but seeing as he was a lot more willing to sign up than she was, he bagged just 10% of her fee.

13. Perez Hilton - Series 15 (2015) Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Paid: £150,000

Final position: Sixth



Love him or hate him, there are few who would deny that Perez wasn't worth the money, proving to be the talking point on his series.



When 'All Stars' came knocking, though, he sent them away, claiming they couldn't afford to pay him the fee he felt he deserved.

12. Ulrika Jonsson - Series 6 (2009) Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Paid: £175,000

Final position: Winner



Various outlets claimed that Ulrika earned £175K for appearing on 'CBB', later returning for 'Ultimate Big Brother' a year later.



Interestingly, she's the only housemate from the Channel 4 years to make the list of highest-paid housemates.

11. Stephanie Pratt - Series 14 (2014) Karwai Tang via Getty Images Paid: £250,000

Final position: Tenth



Admittedly, not someone we were anticipating seeing on this list, reality TV veteran Stephanie is said to have bagged a quarter of a million for her stint in 'CBB' back in 2014.

10. Danniella Westbrook - Series 17 (2016) Karwai Tang via Getty Images Paid: £250,000

Final position: ﻿Fifth



Danniella made no secret of the fact she'd fallen on hard times prior to entering the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house, and got an impressive quarter of a million for her much-awaited appearance.

9. Janice Dickinson - Series 16 (2015) Karwai Tang via Getty Images Paid: £300,000

Final position: ﻿Seventh



The highest-paid housemate of the 'UK vs. USA' series (yes, she got even more than Stevi Ritchie!), Janice was evicted just two days before the live final.

8. Jonathan Cheban - Series 17 (2016) Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Paid: £300,000

Final position: ﻿Walked, after six days.



Former housemate Cami Li has made a rather bold claim about Cheebs' 'CBB' fee, suggesting he convinced producers to give him a "daily fee", before then walking.



She wrote in the Daily Star: "[Jonathan] played them and they weren't too happy. When will they learn?"

7. Kellie Maloney - Series 14 (2014) Karwai Tang via Getty Images Paid: £400,000

Final position: ﻿Ninth



Kellie Maloney's arrival on 'CBB' came just weeks after she came out publicly as transgender, so producers were really willing to fork out to get her on side.



At the time, her fee was reported as being the biggest in 'CBB' history, though as you can see, she's since been overtaken.

6. Katie Hopkins - Series 15 (2015) Ian Gavan via Getty Images Paid: "More than £400,000"

Final position: ﻿Second.



Alright, so we don't know the exact figures, but it was widely reported that the former 'Apprentice' candidate had what was (again, at that time) the highest 'CBB' fee ever.

5. Katie Price - Series 15 (2015) Karwai Tang via Getty Images Paid: £500,000

Final position: ﻿Winner.



Katie Hopkins' glee at her high fee didn't last long, though, as Katie Price trounced her by a full hundred grand - and she wasn't even in it all the way through!

4. Heidi and Spencer - Series 19 (2017) Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Paid: $700,000 (roughly £567,000)



When Speidi first entered the house in 2013, it's fair to say they pretty much dominated the show, and while they didn't end up winning, they were at the centre of the year's main storylines.



It's no wonder, then, that producers were so keen to get them back for 'All Stars And New Stars', to the tune of more than half a million pounds.

3. David Gest - Series 17 (2016) Karwai Tang via Getty Images Paid: £600,000

Final position: ﻿Walked, after 13 days.



Even The Pricey and Speidi couldn't compete with David Gest's fee, though, as he reportedly scooped £600,000 to appear on 'CBB'.



He eventually walked due to health problems 13 days into his run, and sadly died two months after the series wrapped.

2. Ray J - Series 19 (2017) Mike Marsland via Getty Images Paid: $1 million (£809,000)



There's been much discussion that at a million dollars, Ray J's fee is the biggest in 'CBB' history. Not the case, but he's still done pretty well for himself.



The actual highest 'CBB' earners ever are...