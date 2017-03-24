‘Celebrity Juice’ returned to our screens on Thursday night and it was even more NSFW than usual.

The live edition of the ITV2 show featured bucking chairs, furniture racing and Gino D’Acampo getting trapped inside a brothel, but it was Jonathan Ross who got the short straw.

The chat show host took part in ‘The Human Lunch Box’, which involved him being blindfolded and then eating and (hopefully) identifying a mystery food item (a curry pasty, natch).