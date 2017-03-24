‘Celebrity Juice’ returned to our screens on Thursday night and it was even more NSFW than usual.
The live edition of the ITV2 show featured bucking chairs, furniture racing and Gino D’Acampo getting trapped inside a brothel, but it was Jonathan Ross who got the short straw.
The chat show host took part in ‘The Human Lunch Box’, which involved him being blindfolded and then eating and (hopefully) identifying a mystery food item (a curry pasty, natch).
Only this is ‘Celebrity Juice’ and not ‘This Morning’, so poor Wossy had to eat the pasty through a Japanese businessman’s pants.
Twitter couldn’t handle it...
Not everyone who appears on the show is quite as sporting as Jonathan though.
Keith Lemon has revealed that Pamela Anderson stropped off during the recording of a recent episode because they showed an old school photo of her.
Keith explained: “She just suddenly picked up her fur stole and stormed off home.
“She didn’t tell me, but she said to one of the producers, ‘I’m not happy, I have clearance on all my pictures, I’m not happy you showed that.’
“She could’ve just said, ‘Keith I have to go, I’m meeting a friend’, but no, she just stormed without even saying sorry.”