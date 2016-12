Star Of 2016: Scarlett Moffatt

Matt Bagwell, Executive Editor Her hilarious, no-nonsense, down-to-earth, tell-it-like-it-is critique of the week’s telly on ‘Gogglebox’ led to many of us falling a little bit in love with Scarlett. But when she entered the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle, our adoration went to a whole new level. Initially (and adorably) in awe of the actual celebs around her, she got stuck in straight away and showed us a previously unseen vulnerability too. The world is now her oyster, and I couldn’t be happier for her. Just don’t go changing Scarlett.