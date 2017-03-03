16 NSFW Moments From 'Celebrity Sex Pod' That We Will Never Recover From

Channel 5 have never been afraid to push taste and decency boundaries with their programming, so it should come as no surprise to learn they have launched a new show called ‘Celebrity Sex Pod’.

For the uninitiated, the series sees a bunch of reality TV stars enter a Diary Room-style ‘pod’ to get answers to all the questions about sex they’d previously been too afraid or embarrassed to ask.

As the first episode aired on Thursday (2 March) night, it proved not to be for the faint-hearted.

With that in mind, we carried out a public service duty by watching it so you don’t have to - here’s what went down (for want of a better expression)...

Needless to say, there is some NSFW stuff ahead, so be warned: