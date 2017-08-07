As Abba famously put it, “breaking up is ever easy” - and that’s definitely true when the two people involved are in the public eye.
Splitting up from someone is bad enough, without constant press intrusion, media interest and people on Twitter picking apart every outfit you put on, every selfie you take and even the facial expressions you make in TV interviews.
While what the famous faces involve probably need is a night in with their mum, a bottle and a half of Jacob’s Creek and a box of Roses, instead they’re on camera every day, with their every wobble in full view of everybody, including any accidental emotional moment they might disclose.
But despite the scrutiny their divorces and break-ups are put through, some celebs use the pressure to come out the other side and show u all how it’s done, as this lot have proved over the years...
Let's be honest, break-ups can be messy, particularly in the glare of the spotlight, so it's good to see when two celebrities can put their differences aside and still be friends, as Cameron and Justin did - even eventually going on to star in 'Bad Teacher' together.
No one is exactly sure what happened between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, but even after she appeared to mock him during an awards show performance, he's had nothing but good things to say about her and her music in the press.
Whether he's genuinely happy for her, or he's simply killing her with kindness is unclear, but either way, we could all learn a thing or two from Hazza.
And speaking of how to flawlessly handle a break-up... The media coverage surrounding Jennifer Aniston for the decade after her split from Brad Pitt, was often unnecessary, cruel and steeped in sexism.
Through it all, though, she kept her head high, continued working and, more importantly, smiling away, despite what was said about her in the press.
Now she's one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, and is married to her long-time partner, Justin Theroux.
When she and the father of her two children, Nick Cannon, split, Mariah was determined not to give the press the dirt they were craving.
So much so, when approached by a TMZ reporter, Mimi said simply: "Oh, it's much too hot to talk."
Flawless.
Elin Nordegren - better known as the former Mrs Tiger Woods - is our personal break-up hero.
So, your husband has repeatedly cheated on you and the world's media are talking about it? Whatever.
Elin's attitude throughout the scandal was flawless: head down, sunglasses on ... and just wait for that divorce settlement to roll in. Props to you, Elin.
However, sometimes it's difficult to pretend you're anything other than hurt. And do you know what? That's OK too.
In showing her vulnerable side in her documentary film, 'Part Of Me', Katy undoubtedly assured a lot of people that it's not about how hard you fall, it's how you get back up again.
Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't had a bad word to say about Chris Martin ever since they "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, and even spoke favourably about his relationship with Jennifer Lawrence.
Instead, she focused on her own career, her family and friends, and the continuing growth of her site, Goop. Now that's how you tackle a break-up like a boss.
Perhaps not quite to this extent, but sometimes a night out with your friends can be just the thing to get you through a break-up, as Katie Price proved when she flew to Ibiza, shortly after splitting up from Peter Andre.
Determined not to let anyone paint her as a victim, J-Lo bounced back from her split with Marc Anthony by getting together with a far younger man.
Nice one, Jen.
Similarly, the world of entertainment journalism seemed determined to paint Perrie Edwards as a victim when she broke up with ex-fiancé Zayn Malik, particularly when he quickly got together with Gigi Hadid.
How did she respond to that? With independence anthem 'Shout Out To My Ex', which quickly topped the UK singles chart, and bagged Little Mix their first ever Brit Award.
And then, of course, there's Adele, who managed to turn her disastrous break-up to her advantage and bag herself a wheelbarrow of Grammys, which we have all the admiration in the world for.
What was it Beyoncé said about 'lemons' and 'lemonade' again..?
Calvin Harris made headlines the world over when he called out his ex on Twitter, accusing her of trying to 'tear him down' and suggesting she has a tendency to 'bury' anyone she disagrees with, including her pop rival Katy Perry.
-
Taylor isn't the only one of Calvin's exes he's got beef with, though. Rita Ora revealed shortly after their split that the DJ had forbidden her from performing their collaboration 'I Will Never Let You Down' at an awards ceremony in the US.
He later insisted he had a 'damn good reason' for putting the brakes on her scheduled performance.
It was drama from the beginning with these two, who met in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house in January 2016, when Stephanie was still dating model Sam Reece.
Although they tried to make a go of it in the outside world, it wasn't long before infidelity accusations were thrown from both sides, with Stephanie eventually announcing she was pregnant with Jeremy's child, though he has insisted the baby is not his.
They were truly love's young dream in the early 2000s, but things quickly turned sour and they broke hearts all over the world when they announced they'd split.
He later addressed the break-up in his track 'Cry Me A River', and has repeatedly made digs at her over the past decade.
Kanye and Amber split in 2010, but it was years later that he took a swipe at her in the press, suggesting new wife Kim Kardashian had made him take "30 showers" before they got together, because of their relationship.
Amber then caused ripples on social media with #FingersInTheBooty-gate, with Kanye later using Amber as one of 12 celebs in his shocking 'Famous' music video.
It was one of the most outrageous 'Made In Chelsea' moments ever when one of our fave couples went their separate ways, after it was claimed Alex had been unfaithful.
While he initially owned up to one indiscretion, it later transpired that an entire orgy had taken place without his girlfriend's knowledge, and their relationship swiftly ended.
Rob was furious with Rita when they broke up, posting a string of crude tweets about her, including one where he accused her of 'cheating on him with 20 dudes'.
We're seeing a bit of a pattern here, but it was only long after their 'amicable' split that things appeared to turn sour for David McIntosh and Kelly Brook.
Shortly after their break-up, they were both victims of a mass celebrity nude photo hacking, with Kelly publicly tweeting David to tell him: 'Your nob's online. Email me.'
They haven't been together for years, but it seems these two still have a lot of unfinished business.
Most recently, Selena tweeted Justin to tell him he was being unfair to his Beliebers by blaming them for laying into his new girlfriend, something she knows a whole lot about.
Things turned really sour between Naya Rivera and Big Sean once they'd ended their relationship, with the 'Glee' actress accusing her ex of stealing her Rolex, something he has vehemently denied since.
Chantelle publicly blasted Alex in 2012 once they'd called time on their relationship, accusing him of turning their home into a 'sex dungeon' when she was eight months pregnant.
He later issued a public statement in a video, urging Chantelle to allow him to see their baby daughter, Dolly.
Kelly has never been one for holding back on social media (just ask Dannii Minogue, or her father's former mistress), and this was never more true than when she split with Luke Worrall.
After discovering he'd slept with a model behind her back, Kelly blasted her then-fiancé on social media, calling him the 'biggest piece of shit ever' also accusing him of sleeping with 'hundreds of girls as well as men behind her back'.
The British reality TV romance that had everyone talking finally came to an end in 2012, after the two had been together for 11 years (which The Goodge was in no rush to let anyone forget).
Since marrying Michelle Keegan, Mark has repeatedly blasted his ex, urging her to stop mentioning him in interviews and to 'have some self-respect'.
Twihards were stunned when it emerged that K-Stew (*sigh*) had slept with 'Snow White and the Huntsman' director Rupert Sanders behind R-Patz's (again, *sigh*) back.
The two attempted to get their relationship back on track, but allegedly split when he learned she was still in contact with Rupert.