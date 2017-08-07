As Abba famously put it, “breaking up is ever easy” - and that’s definitely true when the two people involved are in the public eye.

Splitting up from someone is bad enough, without constant press intrusion, media interest and people on Twitter picking apart every outfit you put on, every selfie you take and even the facial expressions you make in TV interviews.

While what the famous faces involve probably need is a night in with their mum, a bottle and a half of Jacob’s Creek and a box of Roses, instead they’re on camera every day, with their every wobble in full view of everybody, including any accidental emotional moment they might disclose.

But despite the scrutiny their divorces and break-ups are put through, some celebs use the pressure to come out the other side and show u all how it’s done, as this lot have proved over the years...

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake Jim Spellman via Getty Images Let's be honest, break-ups can be messy, particularly in the glare of the spotlight, so it's good to see when two celebrities can put their differences aside and still be friends, as Cameron and Justin did - even eventually going on to star in 'Bad Teacher' together.

Harry Styles Kevin Mazur via Getty Images No one is exactly sure what happened between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, but even after she appeared to mock him during an awards show performance, he's had nothing but good things to say about her and her music in the press.



Whether he's genuinely happy for her, or he's simply killing her with kindness is unclear, but either way, we could all learn a thing or two from Hazza.

Jennifer Aniston Steve Granitz via Getty Images And speaking of how to flawlessly handle a break-up... The media coverage surrounding Jennifer Aniston for the decade after her split from Brad Pitt, was often unnecessary, cruel and steeped in sexism.



Through it all, though, she kept her head high, continued working and, more importantly, smiling away, despite what was said about her in the press.



Now she's one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, and is married to her long-time partner, Justin Theroux.

Mariah Carey Ethan Miller via Getty Images When she and the father of her two children, Nick Cannon, split, Mariah was determined not to give the press the dirt they were craving.



So much so, when approached by a TMZ reporter, Mimi said simply: "Oh, it's much too hot to talk."



Flawless.

Elin Nordegren Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images Elin Nordegren - better known as the former Mrs Tiger Woods - is our personal break-up hero.



So, your husband has repeatedly cheated on you and the world's media are talking about it? Whatever.



Elin's attitude throughout the scandal was flawless: head down, sunglasses on ... and just wait for that divorce settlement to roll in. Props to you, Elin.

Katy Perry JB Lacroix via Getty Images However, sometimes it's difficult to pretend you're anything other than hurt. And do you know what? That's OK too.



In showing her vulnerable side in her documentary film, 'Part Of Me', Katy undoubtedly assured a lot of people that it's not about how hard you fall, it's how you get back up again.

Gwyneth Paltrow Sonia Moskowitz via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't had a bad word to say about Chris Martin ever since they "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, and even spoke favourably about his relationship with Jennifer Lawrence.



Instead, she focused on her own career, her family and friends, and the continuing growth of her site, Goop. Now that's how you tackle a break-up like a boss.

Katie Price Dave Wood via Getty Images Perhaps not quite to this extent, but sometimes a night out with your friends can be just the thing to get you through a break-up, as Katie Price proved when she flew to Ibiza, shortly after splitting up from Peter Andre.

Jennifer Lopez Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Determined not to let anyone paint her as a victim, J-Lo bounced back from her split with Marc Anthony by getting together with a far younger man.



Nice one, Jen.

Perrie Edwards Karwai Tang via Getty Images Similarly, the world of entertainment journalism seemed determined to paint Perrie Edwards as a victim when she broke up with ex-fiancé Zayn Malik, particularly when he quickly got together with Gigi Hadid.



How did she respond to that? With independence anthem 'Shout Out To My Ex', which quickly topped the UK singles chart, and bagged Little Mix their first ever Brit Award.