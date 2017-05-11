Bobby Norris has reportedly signed up to appear on ‘Celebs Go Dating’, making him the first LGBT+ contestant to be looking for love on the show.
According to The Sun, Bobby will be on the hunt for his dream man when the third series of the E4 show airs later in the year, following a guest appearance when his former ‘TOWIE’ co-star Ferne McCann was a contestant.
An insider told The Sun: “Bobby is a perfect fit for the show.
“He’s truly looking for love and the dating experts are hoping they can put a smile on his face by finding him the right man.
“Fans were keen to see if a relationship could blossom between Bobby and receptionist Tom Wilson – so he already has more than one option lined up.”
Bobby is best known as one of the longest-serving cast members on ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, having joined the show in 2012, during its fourth series.
Although much of his coverage on ‘TOWIE’ has revolved around his friendships with co-stars like Chloe Sims and Gemma Collins (as well as his questionable wardrobe choices), Bobby has had a few romantic storylines during his time on the show.
Most notably, he briefly dated original ‘TOWIE’ star Harry Derbridge, though their romance was short-lived.
Although he’s yet to comment on the ‘Celebs Go Dating’ rumours directly, Bobby did allude to them on his Twitter page on Thursday (11 May), when he referenced a “secret project” he had in the pipeline.
Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star Marnie Simpson is also thought to have signed up for ‘Celebs Go Dating’, having now split from on-off boyfriend Lewis Bloor.