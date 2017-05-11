All Sections
News
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    11/05/2017 12:24 BST | Updated 11/05/2017 12:26 BST

    Bobby Norris Becomes Celebs Go Dating's First LGBT+ Contestant

    The third series of the dating show will cover new ground.

    Bobby Norris has reportedly signed up to appear on ‘Celebs Go Dating’, making him the first LGBT+ contestant to be looking for love on the show.

    According to The Sun, Bobby will be on the hunt for his dream man when the third series of the E4 show airs later in the year, following a guest appearance when his former ‘TOWIE’ co-star Ferne McCann was a contestant.

    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    Bobby Norris

    An insider told The Sun: Bobby is a perfect fit for the show.

    “He’s truly looking for love and the dating experts are hoping they can put a smile on his face by finding him the right man.

    “Fans were keen to see if a relationship could blossom between Bobby and receptionist Tom Wilson – so he already has more than one option lined up.”

    Bobby is best known as one of the longest-serving cast members on ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, having joined the show in 2012, during its fourth series.

    Although much of his coverage on ‘TOWIE’ has revolved around his friendships with co-stars like Chloe Sims and Gemma Collins (as well as his questionable wardrobe choices), Bobby has had a few romantic storylines during his time on the show.

    Most notably, he briefly dated original ‘TOWIE’ star Harry Derbridge, though their romance was short-lived.

    E4
    Joey Essex, Ferne McCann and Jonathan Cheban were all looking for love in the most recent series of 'Celebs Go Dating'

    Although he’s yet to comment on the ‘Celebs Go Dating’ rumours directly, Bobby did allude to them on his Twitter page on Thursday (11 May), when he referenced a “secret project” he had in the pipeline.

    Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star Marnie Simpson is also thought to have signed up for ‘Celebs Go Dating’, having now split from on-off boyfriend Lewis Bloor.

