Celebs, politicians, students and singers have all spoken out about their dire experiences getting sex education at school to highlight the crucial need for changes to the current curriculum.

Education secretary Justine Greening announced earlier today that sex and relationships education (SRE) is to become compulsory for all schoolchildren in England from 2019.

Under the new guidelines, children as young as four will learn about healthy and safe relationships, while secondary school students will be given “age-appropriate” SRE.

At LGBT student event National Student Pride this weekend, The Huffington Post UK caught up with some famous faces to find out why the move is so important to them.

Glamour model Jodie Marsh: