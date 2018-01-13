Police have launched an investigation after a hunt’s hounds chased a fox and deer through the grounds of an animal sanctuary, causing dozens of cats to “flee for their lives”. The Celia Hammond Animal Trust is home to 130 rescued cats at its Greenacres Rehoming Centre and Sanctuary, near Hastings, in East Sussex. Police announced on Friday they would be launching an investigation after a pack of “uncontrolled” dogs ran through its grounds, leading to 60 of its residents going missing.

The animal sanctuary said in a statement: “We posted on social media about a very frightening and traumatic incident that occurred on Tuesday... at 4pm at our sanctuary in East Sussex when a pack of uncontrolled fox hounds in full cry ran through the sanctuary in pursuit of a fox and a deer forcing our resident cats who live freely in the grounds to flee for their lives.” The sanctuary said Tuesday’s events were “extremely traumatic for our resident animals” and “shocking and distressing” for staff and volunteers, who spent an hour and a half trying to “chase the large fox hounds back out of the sanctuary grounds”. “We have lodged a complaint with the police and East Sussex and Romney Marsh Hunt and will be seeking legal advice on the way forward,” Celia Hammond Animal Sanctuary added. As of Saturday morning, eight cats were still unaccounted for.

Update 13 Jan. FLUMP one of the missing cats has been spotted twice this morning. We are so happy. We hope we can bring you the same news for the 8 unaccounted for cats very soon. — Celia Hammond (@CeliaHammond) January 13, 2018