Celine Dion will return to the bosom of Disney, with a brand new original song for the soundtrack of the forthcoming live-action film ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

The superstar singer, who recorded the Oscar-winning title song from Disney’s animated film version in 1991, will perform ‘How Does a Moment Last Forever’ for the new film - an emotional ballad about holding onto life’s precious moments. It’s written by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and veteran lyricist Tim Rice.