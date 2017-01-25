Céline Dion has had a trying 12 months, still grieving for her husband Rene and her brother Michael, who died within days of one another in January 2016.

But the show must indeed go on, and following her triumphant return to her residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Céline is set to return to the stages of the UK and Europe for the first time in more than eight years.

Céline announced the news in this bilingual video above, and promises to sing material both old and new.

The Live 2017 tour will begin in June in Copenhagen and take her to Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Germany.