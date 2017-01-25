Céline Dion has had a trying 12 months, still grieving for her husband Rene and her brother Michael, who died within days of one another in January 2016.
But the show must indeed go on, and following her triumphant return to her residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Céline is set to return to the stages of the UK and Europe for the first time in more than eight years.
Céline announced the news in this bilingual video above, and promises to sing material both old and new.
The Live 2017 tour will begin in June in Copenhagen and take her to Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Germany.
British fans will be able to see her perform at The O2, London, Manchester Arena and Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena in June and July – full tour dates below.
Céline has sold more than 250million albums, won five Grammy Awards and two Oscars in a career that has seen her blossom from a talented but shy Canadian schoolgirl singing in her native French, to one of the world’s most successful performers.
In 2007 she was honoured with the Legend Award at World Music Awards in recognition of her global success and outstanding contribution to the music industry, and 2016, she was presented with the prestigious ‘’Icon Award’’ at the Billboard Music Awards.
It has been a poignant year, however. Even as she chalked up her 1000th concert in Las Vegas, she has shared with fans her continuing sadness at the loss of her husband Rene. As well as being the father of her three children, Rene was her longtime mentor who guided her career over three decades. For a long time they kept their relationship secret, until Céline acknowledged it for the first time in her album notes in the late 1990s.
Full Ticket Details:
Tickets for all shows available from:
AXS 08448 24 48 24 AXS.com
Ticketmaster 0844 844 0444 Ticketmaster.co.uk
Full Tour Dates:
15 June Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
17 June Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
20 June The O2 - London, UK
21 June The O2 - London, UK
23 June GelreDome - Arnhem, Netherlands
25 June Manchester Arena, UK
29 June Matmut Atlantique - Bordeaux, France
1 July Stade Pierre Mauroy - Lille, France
4 July AccorHotels Arena - Paris, France
5 July AccorHotels Arena - Paris, France
12 July Parc Olympique Lyonnais - Lyon, France
15 July Stade de Suisse - Bern, Switzerland (Tickets on sale to the general public Wed. Feb. 1)
18 July Orange Velodrome - Marseille, France
20 July Allianz Riviera - Nice, France
24 July Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany
27 July Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK