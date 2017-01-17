It’s been a year since Celine Dion lost her husband Rene Angelil, and the Canadian superstar has marked the day with an emotional video.
Rene died from throat cancer on 14 January 2016 and, a year later, Celine has posted a video showing her at home, overcome looking at pictures of her late husband with their children.
She captioned the video, posted to her Facebook page, writing: “My memory loves you, it asks about you all the time. Especially today … One year later, I wish R.I.P. meant Return If Possible. Forever yours, Céline xx …”
While the soundtrack is of Celine’s acoustic version of Sia’s My Love, at one point, she breaks down in tears and curls up with a cushion, with a picture of her with Rene nearby.
It is a sad contrast to the emotional but poised performances Celine has shared with her fans in the year since she lost her husband, including her 1000th performance at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. She did shed tears, though, when her son, Rene-Charles, presented her will a Billboard Icon Award last summer.