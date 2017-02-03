Spewing water, ammonia and methane rather than molten rock, ice volcanoes are among the strangest geological phenomena in our solar system.

Well, they just took a turn for the even more bizarre.

The discovery of a single ice volcano (cryovolcano) on Ceres, a dwarf planet orbiting between Mars and Jupiter, baffled astronomers.

While icy worlds in the more distant solar system each boast several cryovolcanoes, Ceres’s 2.5 mile high Ahuna Mons stood alone.

“Imagine if there was just one volcano on all of Earth,” said Michael Sori, lead of author of a new paper investigating the phenomenon. “That would be puzzling.”

The explanation? Ice volcanoes can vanish.