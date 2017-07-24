Police have made an arrest after a man with a chainsaw injured five people, two severely, in a Swiss town.

A male suspect carried out the the attack in Schaffhausen, near the German border, on Monday morning.

Police arrested Franz Wrousis in Thalwil on Tuesday, around 28 miles from Schaffhausen.

The attack took place inside the office of an insurance company on a shopping street in the Medieval town.

At the scene, one man was pictured clutching a head wound.