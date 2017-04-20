A fresh wave of terror has hit Paris as one police officer was killed and two injured as a gunman opened fire on the French capital’s grand Champs-Elysees.

French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation and President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was “terrorist in nature”.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack that sent scores of tourists fleeing into side streets.

French officials say the suspect, who was also shot dead in the incident, was previously flagged as an extremist.

Meanwhile, police issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect.

The shooting happening ahead of the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday.

The French Interior Ministry said the shooting attack “deliberately” targeted police officers guarding the area.

A ministry spokesman said that a man came out of a car and opened fire on a police vehicle.

It said police are securing the area but there is “no other police operation underway” in the popular area.

Media reports had varied wildly on the motivation, with some suggesting it could have been an armed robbery gone wrong.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the White House.

Speaking in Washington during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump said the shooting in Paris “looks like another terrorist attack” and sent condolences to France.

“Again, it is happening again seems,” Trump said. “I just saw it as I was walking in, so that’s a terrible thing. It is a very, very terrible thing that’s going on in the world today but it looks like another terrorist attack. What can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong and we have to be vigilant and I have been saying it for a long time.”

A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting, saw a man’s body on the ground and the area was quickly evacuated by police.

A Paris resident says the gunfire that erupted on the French capital’s famed Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Badi Ftaiti, a Tunisian-born mason who has spent three decades in Paris, said the attack that officials say left one police officer dead and another wounded didn’t panic him.

But the 55-year-old says visitors to the French “were running, running....Some were crying. There were tens, maybe even hundreds of them.”

Asked whether the attack was evidence that “Paris isn’t Paris” anymore, as claimed by Donald Trump, Ftaiti said the US. President is “barking up the wrong tree.” He says: “Paris is Paris. It’s America that’s not America.”

Christian Hartmann / Reuters Police secure the Champs Elysee Avenue after one policeman was killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France.

Paris police and soldiers sealed off the area around the Champs-Elysees after an attack on police, ordering tourists back into their hotels and blocking people from approaching the scene.

Emergency vehicles blocked the wide avenue that cuts across central Paris between the Arc de Triomphe and the Tuileries Gardens, normally packed with cars and tourists.

Subway stations in the area were closed off on Thursday night while police secure the scene.