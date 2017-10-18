Channel 4 has been accused of “racial stereotyping” and “pigeon-holing” by a leading interfaith campaigner after it disguised a white woman as Muslim for a social experiment.

As part of the show, ‘My Week As A Muslim’, Katie Freeman was “transformed” into a British Pakistani Muslim, with make-up artists darkening her skin and giving her a new, wider nose with prosthetics.

In a trailer for the programme, set to air next week, Freeman is heard saying that when she saw Muslims she thought “they’re going to blow something up”.

The Briton then went on to spend a week with a Muslim family in Manchester days after an Islamist extremist killed 22 people in a bombing at the city’s arena.

While the show is yet to air, the trailer has already generated serious controversy, with critics calling it “the most offensive show of the year”.