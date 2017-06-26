Krishnan Guru-Murthy: Mr Lewis, 75 towers have failed inspection today. What do you need before you accept the system has failed?

Brandon Lewis: We have to get to the bottom...

KGM: No, no, no, I don’t and neither do you need an official report to say the system has failed and thousands are being evacuated from their homes and thousands more are being told that the buildings they live in, when they were told they were safe, have now failed fire safety inspections. Why can you not accept the system has failed?

BL: We need to get to the bottom of exactly what happened in those buildings, the cladding...

KGM: That is not what I asked you.

BL: You asked a question that, until the investigation, can’t be answered yet.

KGM: This is screamingly obvious. It is staring you in the face.

BL: You are prejudging the investigation.

KGM: I’m not prejudging. I’m saying that when 75 towers have failed inspections today that were passed years ago, that is a failure. That is not something you need a report to tell you is a failure.

BL: As I’ve already said, we need to get to the bottom of why these buildings were able to have products on them that doing these reports at the moment look like they were in breach of building regulations and we have to make sure it cannot happen again.

KGM: Do you have any sense it had anything to do with you?

BL: We haven’t seen the investigation yet and we have to get to the bottom of exactly what went wrong with this tragedy, what caused the fire and allowed it to spread the way did so we make sure it doesn’t happen again. So we understand how and why it happened in the first place.