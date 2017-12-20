Children who lost almost everything in the Grenfell Tower fire have revealed what is most valuable to them this Christmas.

Chosen to deliver Channel 4′s Alternative Christmas Message, five kids who narrowly escaped the blaze with their parents have spoken about the importance of family and having a home.

The Grenfell Tower tragedy claimed 71 lives, including at least 18 children.

Megan, 10, who will spend the festive period in temporary accomodation as her family have yet to be rehoused, said: “My Christmas message is that I think all families, children and parents should have a nice, warm, cosy home.”

She and her 12-year-old sister, Luana, were both placed into induced comas due to smoke inhalation after their family - who lived on the 21st floor - only just managed to flee the burning tower block in June.

They spent five months living in a hotel before being moved into a temporary flat.

“I just want everyone in the world to have a house at least,” Megan said.

Luana added: “Everyone should love and respect each other because you never know what tomorrow will be like and it’s important to love and cherish your family.”

The messages will be seen by millions of people when they are broadcast on Christmas Day.

Dozens of families who survived the Grenfell tragedy are due to spend the festive period without a permanent home, with many still living in hotels or temporary accomodation six months on from the blaze.

Earlier this month, survivors staged a protest over the current lack of homes, with one woman claiming a lack of support from authorities means it feels as if they are being “penalised for being alive”.