Channel 4 is being warned by the Government to relocate out of London – or face legislation forcing a move.

The state-backed broadcaster, which has its HQ in Westminster, is under fresh political pressure to shift its staff and offices to either Birmingham, Manchester or Bristol.

The Tory general election manifesto declared that Channel 4 “will be relocated out of London” and a formal consultation is taking place on the idea.

But ministers have been taken surprised by the reluctance of some at the network - which airs top shows Gogglebox, Channel 4 News, the Last Leg and Great British Bake Off - to move out of London.

Channel 4 has argued that relocating outside the capital could be “highly damaging” if its entire operations were shifted far away from many of the independent TV firms and advertisers with which it does business.

Former chief executive David Abraham even claimed the move would “destroy” the channel, which was created in 1982.

The channel, famous for its innovative and provocative remit, is funded by advertising income but is state-owned.

The Conservatives backed off privatisation of the station earlier this year after a backlash, but as a compromise decided it should relocate.

Fewer than 30 of the broadcaster’s 820 staff are based outside central London.