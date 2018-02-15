Tony Baggett via Getty Images Charities, including the British Heart Foundation, have painted a confused picture of criminal records checks in high street shops

The Children’s Commissioner has said everyone supervising children in Britain’s charity shops should undergo a full criminal record check, after HuffPost UK established thousands of volunteers are failing to do so. None of the major charity retailers HuffPost UK contacted said they conducted Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks on all their shop volunteers, after Oxfam told HuffPost it was reviewing whether it could perform the formal reviews on all its 23,000 unpaid helpers. It comes after a former head of safeguarding at Oxfam said she came across three separate allegations of child abuse by shop staff in a single month in 2015. Oxfam recruits volunteers as young as 14 to work in its stores.

Nigel Kirby/LOOP IMAGES via Getty Images Barnardos said it has only piloted routine DBS checks for shop managers

HuffPost this week asked 19 leading charity shop retailers, who collectively have thousands of shops and a workforce of tens of thousands of paid and unpaid staff, many of which recruit under 18s, whether they routinely DBS check volunteers. Of those who responded, none said they did so. One lawyer said the process for establishing who should and could undergo DBS checks was confusing and said Government guidance “takes a bit of fathoming out”. Calling for the most stringent checks on children's supervisors, Anne Longfield, the Children’s Commissioner for England and Wales, told HuffPost: “I remain of the opinion that anyone who regularly supervises children should have a DBS check and would expect charities and employers to be aware of their duties to safeguard child employees or volunteers. “This does not mean everyone who works in a charity shop needs to be DBS checked but it does mean anyone with day to day supervision of children does and must.” The Disclosure and Barring Service, which replaced the Criminal Records Bureau (CRB) in 2012, said it has issued 715,000 certificates to volunteers since April last year. The range of responses from charities showed a mixed, and at times contradictory, approach to the issue of criminal records checks. HuffPost found: Oxfam , which runs 750 stores, requires its shop managers and deputy managers to undergo enhanced DBS checks. It asks others for references but told HuffPost it was trying to establish whether it could legally DBS check all 23,000 of its volunteers.

, which runs 750 stores, requires its shop managers and deputy managers to undergo enhanced DBS checks. It asks others for references but told HuffPost it was trying to establish whether it could legally DBS check all 23,000 of its volunteers. Age UK , which runs 400 stores, claimed neither staff nor volunteers in charity shops were eligible for DBS checks. It asks all retail volunteers for references and to “disclose any convictions”.

, which runs 400 stores, claimed neither staff nor volunteers in charity shops were eligible for DBS checks. It asks all retail volunteers for references and to “disclose any convictions”. The British Heart Foundation , which runs 725 stores, said it “undertook appropriate checks” on those who carry out “regulated activities” - roles that involve the close, unsupervised work with children or vulnerable adults.

, which runs 725 stores, said it “undertook appropriate checks” on those who carry out “regulated activities” - roles that involve the close, unsupervised work with children or vulnerable adults. The British Red Cross , which runs 340 stores, also said it DBS checked people who did “regulated activities” but added: “Charity shop roles do not come under these criteria, so we are unable to DBS check.”

, which runs 340 stores, also said it DBS checked people who did “regulated activities” but added: “Charity shop roles do not come under these criteria, so we are unable to DBS check.” The MS Society, which runs 8 stores, said it did not DBS check charity shop staff as it did not allow under-18s to work or volunteer there. “We don’t have any particular safeguarding arrangements within our charity shops as we don’t allow under 18s to volunteer in them,” they said. Children’s charity Barnardo’s said that it trialled routine DBS checks for its paid shop managers but was told by the DBS service these were not appropriate and that it may jeopardise its work. Oxfam said it has been routinely DBS checking paid staff for some time. A “basic” DBS check can be carried out for anyone to reveal unspent convictions or conditional cautions, though only a prescribed list of professions could undergo full checks. The DBS told HuffPost these roles “include includes roles working closely with children or other vulnerable groups”.