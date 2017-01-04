Mass murderer Charles Manson is “seriously ill” and has been rushed to a hospital outside of his prison.

It has not been confirmed what is wrong with Manson, though the Los Angeles Times cites two sources who are familiar with the matter.

Terry Thornton, a department spokesman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation declined to comment, telling the newspaper: “We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons.”

AP Charles Manson is not eligible for parole until 2027

However, she added: “He is alive.”

TMZ reports Manson was taken to Bakersfield prison for “gastrointestinal issues.”

Manson, who became notorious in 1969 as the leader of a roving “family” of young killers, is an inmate at Corcoran State Prison.

Manson and his followers were convicted of the gruesome killings of Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski, and four others at her estate on 9 August 1969, and grocers Leno and Rosemary LaBianca who were killed the following night.

AP Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten pictured in court in 1971

Manson is not eligible for parole until 2027. He has been a habitual criminal and spent most of his life in prison.

Followers Leslie Van Houten and Patricia Krenwinkel remain imprisoned. Another follower, Susan Atkins, died of cancer behind bars.

Other members of the Manson “family” still behind bars are Charles “Tex” Watson, Bruce Davis and Robert Beausoleil.