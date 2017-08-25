Fixed-gear cyclists are claiming they are being subjected to a “witch hunt” in the wake of a landmark court case that led to calls for cyclists to be punished to the same degree as motorists.

Charlie Alliston was cleared of manslaughter over the death of Kim Briggs at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, but convicted of the lesser charge of “wanton and furious driving”.

Briggs, 44, died in hospital a week after being struck by the then 19-year-old as she crossed the road in east London in February last year.

Alliston was riding a “fixie” with no front brake, which is illegal, and prosecutors have said he could have avoided the accident if his bike was road legal.

Following Alliston’s conviction, Briggs’ husband, Matthew, called for a “radical change” in cycling culture and for cycling to be included in the Road Traffic Act so riders can be charged in the same way motorists are. He wants police and the Crime Prosecution Service (CPS) to be able to lay charges such as, death by dangerous cycling or death by careless cycling.