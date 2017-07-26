All Sections
    • NEWS
    26/07/2017 18:07 BST | Updated 26/07/2017 19:09 BST

    Charlie Gard Case Judge Gives Parents And Great Ormond Street Hospital Deadline To Agree Where He Will Die

    They have until noon on Thursday.

    The judge in the Charlie Gard case has ordered the little boy be taken to a hospice to die, unless his parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital reach an agreement by noon on Thursday.

    The boy’s mother Connie Yates became tearful just before Mr Justice Francis made his decision. “What if it was your child,” she said. She left court saying: “I hope you are happy with yourselves.”

    The decision follows months of legal argument which culminated in Charlie’s parents eventually dropping their battle to take him to the US for experimental treatment on Monday. 

    Yates and Chris Gard said “time had run out” for the 11-month-old boy, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage.

    They have said they do not expect him to live to see his first birthday on August 4.

    On Tuesday, they said their “last wish” was for their son to spend his final hours in the family home in south west London.

    Great Ormond Street Hospital opposed the move, saying it was not practical to provide life-support treatment for days at the couple’s home. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Chris Gard and Connie Yates speak to the media outside the High Court

    After hours of legal argument, the parents accepted the only options were GOSH or a hospice.

    On Wednesday, Mr Justice Francis said Charlie would be moved to a hospice after 12pm on Thursday if there was no agreement.

    The hospice’s name and the time Charlie will be moved will not be made public, the judge ordered.

    Once there, the baby’s life support eventually would be switched off.

