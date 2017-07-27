The parents of Charlie Gard have accused Great Ormond Street Hospital of “denying us our final wish” after a High Court judge approved a plan which will see their son moved to a hospice without intensive medical support.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard had attempted to secure Charlie several days of life support treatment in a hospice, with doctors and nurses volunteering their services.

But the request was opposed by Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), who said the plans were not “in any way viable”.

In a statement after the decision, Ms Yates detailled how two doctors came forward to offer help, and with a team of intensive care nurses, they were able to “grant Chris and I our final wish which was to spend a few days to make precious memories with our beloved son away from the hospital environment”.

She added that since the judge agreed with the hospital it “gives us very little time with our son”. “GOSH have denied us our final wish,” the statement began.

“We just want some peace with our son, no hospital, no lawyers, no courts, no media, just quality time with Charlie away from everything to say goodbye to him in the most loving way.

“Most people won’t ever have to go through what we have been through, we’ve had no control over our son’s life and no control over our son’s death.”