Charlotte Crosby has stuck the boot into ‘Big Brother’ housemate Kayleigh Morris, following her meltdown in last night’s (14 June) show.

It all started when Charlotte’s pal Marnie Simpson paid the ‘BB’ house a visit as part of this week’s pal, and it swiftly emerged that Kayleigh has history with the ‘Geordie Shore’ star.

Raging in the Diary Room, Kayleigh cried: “I hate Charlotte Crosby and you put her fucking best friend in and when I look at Marnie I just think of fucking Charlotte and it’s angering me every fucking second.

“My fucking boyfriend has Charlotte Crosby’s fucking tattoo on his fucking leg, I’m sick of it.”