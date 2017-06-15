Charlotte Crosby has stuck the boot into ‘Big Brother’ housemate Kayleigh Morris, following her meltdown in last night’s (14 June) show.
It all started when Charlotte’s pal Marnie Simpson paid the ‘BB’ house a visit as part of this week’s pal, and it swiftly emerged that Kayleigh has history with the ‘Geordie Shore’ star.
Raging in the Diary Room, Kayleigh cried: “I hate Charlotte Crosby and you put her fucking best friend in and when I look at Marnie I just think of fucking Charlotte and it’s angering me every fucking second.
“My fucking boyfriend has Charlotte Crosby’s fucking tattoo on his fucking leg, I’m sick of it.”
Kayleigh eventually even threatened to walk away from the show entirely if Marnie stayed any longer in the house, and seems Charlotte is enjoying all of the drama.
Replying to a fan on Twitter, Charlotte wrote: “Hahahhahahahahahhahahahhaa I hope [Marnie’s] gunna put some people in their place!”
She later tweeted that Marnie was “smashing it” in the house, urging her: “Show them who’s boss Marnsworth.”
Throughout her short time in the ‘BB’ house, viewers have already seen Kayleigh fly off the handle on several occasions, including when she and Sukhvinder Javeed clashed in a row over bran flakes, and whether it’s appropriate to brush ones hair in a kitchen environment.
Later that week, she also came to blows with Arthur Fulford, who later chose to walk away from the show, claiming once in the outside world that he was fed up of the “cool group” making him feel “inferior”.
See the aftermath of Kayleigh’s meltdown in Thursday’s (15 June) ‘Big Brother’, kicking off at 10pm on Channel 5.