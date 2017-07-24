All Sections
    24/07/2017 15:40 BST

    Charlotte Tilbury, Pat McGrath And Adwoa Aboah Announced As Contributing Editors Of British Vogue

    The changing of the guard continues...

    Model Adwoa Aboah, and celebrity makeup artists Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath have been announced as Contributing Editors of British Vogue

    The appointments made today by in-coming Editor-in-Chief Edward Enniful, add to a list of changes currently being made at the prestigious title. 

    Enninful replaces Alexandra Shulman, who announced she was stepping down in January 2017 after 25 years with the publication. 

    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    Karen Elson, Pat McGrath, Adwoa Aboah, and Sophie Flicker attend the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5 2017 in New York City. 

    Earlier this month, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen were also announced as Contributing Editors of the prestigious publication. 

    British make-up artist Pat McGrath takes up the role of beauty editor-at-large, while Val Garland, Sam McKnight, Guido Palau and Charlotte Tilbury have all been confirmed as contributing beauty editors.  

    British model, activist and founder of online platform ‘Gurls Talk’ Adwoa Aboah will be a contributing editor. 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Charlotte Tilbury and Kate Moss attend as Charlotte Tilbury celebrates the launch of her first fragrance 'Scent Of A Dream' with 'face' Kate Moss, featuring a surprise live performance by Candi Staton, in the Covent Garden Piazza on September 15 2016 in London, England.

    “All inspirational and highly-regarded in their individual fields, I’m really excited to see my vision for the British Vogue team come to fruition,” Enninful said in a statement (Monday 24 July). 

    “I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone on forthcoming issues.”

    Edward Enninful will take up his role as Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue in August.

