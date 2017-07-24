Enninful replaces Alexandra Shulman, who announced she was stepping down in January 2017 after 25 years with the publication.

The appointments made today by in-coming Editor-in-Chief Edward Enniful , add to a list of changes currently being made at the prestigious title.

Model Adwoa Aboah , and celebrity makeup artists Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath have been announced as Contributing Editors of British Vogue .

Earlier this month, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen were also announced as Contributing Editors of the prestigious publication.

British make-up artist Pat McGrath takes up the role of beauty editor-at-large, while Val Garland, Sam McKnight, Guido Palau and Charlotte Tilbury have all been confirmed as contributing beauty editors.

British model, activist and founder of online platform ‘Gurls Talk’ Adwoa Aboah will be a contributing editor.