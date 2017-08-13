A day of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia has left three people dead, dozens injured and laid bare the increasingly roiling racial and political divisions.

It's pretty bad when having your country at the brink of nuclear war isn't the worst thing that happened this week. #Charlottesville — Wendy Tweezerhands (@wendue) August 13, 2017

The largest gathering of white supremacists on American soil in over a decade was ostensibly to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, enshrined in bronze on horseback in the city’s Emancipation Park.

Militia on the streets #Charolettesville and people nonchalantly turn their backs.

Shocking reality of life in US. pic.twitter.com/qTsv5Vwzs8 — michael logan (@theleggalamb) August 13, 2017

But it quickly descended into violent clashes between 1) Nazis Held A Torchlight Rally. In America. In 2017.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists encircle and chant at counter protestors at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson.

Yes, Nazis. And they made no attempt to hide their admiration for Hitler. Here’s a swastika.

In World War II patriotic Americans fought against Nazis yet Some people call this patriotic #Charolettesville #TrumpsAmerica pic.twitter.com/PzAVFZmeHs — Jordyn Carter (@jordynnicholec) August 13, 2017

Here’s a video of them chanting the Nazi slogan “blood and soil”...

They're chanting "Blood and Soil" as they approach Lee Park in #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/2hPmJv9sq0 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 12, 2017

And here’s a Hitler quote for good measure...

If a man walked around london or Birmingham UK wearing this tshirt he'd be finished off. #Charolettesville pic.twitter.com/qUWj7arbzv — Miss Harmony 2 U (@creativeizm) August 13, 2017

But they did ruin their image somewhat by using Tiki torches and dressing in chinos and polo shirts.

So, do you have to look like a douchebag to be a white supremacist, or do they give you a makeover at orientation?#Charolettesville pic.twitter.com/jjtZq4JhUS — ti_spara (@Toddlerninja) August 13, 2017

The new KKK uniform sucks pic.twitter.com/LuyOtcIMsa — Ana Breton (@missbreton) August 12, 2017

2) Even More Worryingly, These Same People Were Praising Donald Trump

And here is right-wing YouTuber @JoeySalads with a Nazi armband pic.twitter.com/txu2S5nbMm — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

3) This Woman Was Killed After Being Deliberately Mown Down By A Car.

Allegedly by this guy.

James Alex Fields, Jr. is a terrorist radicalized in Trump's America. Retweet his mugshot far and wide. #Charolettesville #NAZI pic.twitter.com/JUNm6MbbLb — Dem Texas Girls 🍩 (@TexDem16) August 13, 2017

Peaceful protesters were marching downtown, carrying signs that read “black lives matter” and “love.” A silver Dodge Challenger suddenly came barreling through “a sea of people” and smashed into another car, said Matt Korbon, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student. The impact hurled people into the air and blew off their shoes. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed as she crossed the street, reports the Associated Press. “It was a wave of people flying at me,” said Sam Becker, 24, sitting in the emergency room to be treated for leg and hand injuries. 4) He Already Has A Fan Club On Facebook

And he already has an AltRight Nazi fan club on @facebook pic.twitter.com/rtJN9qV6E0 — Rebecca Dee (@gratefullyRAD) August 13, 2017

5) Donald Trump Refused To Condemn Nazis And White Supremacists Rather than specifically speaking out in criticism of members of the Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacists or the neo-Nazis who brought torches and bats to the rally, the US president blamed the unrest on “many sides.”

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Later Trump condemned “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.” He added: “It’s been going on for a long time in our country. “Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a long, long time.” He did not answer questions from reporters about whether he rejected the support of white nationalists or whether he believed the car crash was an example of domestic terrorism. And who was satisfied with the statement? Well, neo-Nazi publication The Daily Stormer for one.

In case you're wondering if President Trump inspires neo-nazis--this is from their publication The Daily Stormer: pic.twitter.com/cT4OZv7VMP — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 12, 2017

Former Ku Klux Klan leader, David Duke, wasn’t quite so happy...

I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists. https://t.co/Rkfs7O2Ykr — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 12, 2017

6) The Former President Had To Show The Current President How To Act 1.3 million likes and counting.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

In fact pretty much every other US politician showed the President up, including Republicans.

The white supremacists and their bigotry do not represent our great country. All Americans should condemn this vile hatred. #Charlottesville — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 12, 2017

No, Mr. President. This is a provocative effort by Neo-Nazis to foment racism and hatred and create violence. Call it out for what it is. https://t.co/WibPqkLsLa — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017

There is only one side. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

7) Underneath It All, Some White Americans Think They’re Oppressed This epic Twitter thread summed it up perfectly.

Imagine if these people ever faced actual oppression. pic.twitter.com/dhPCbtfEjO — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

Nobody is trying to legislate away their right to marry.

Nobody is trying to make them buy insurance to pay for 'male health care.' — Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

The law never



Enslaved their great-grandparents

Robbed their grandparents

Imprisoned their parents

Shot them when unarmed — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

There is no massive effort at the state and local level to disenfranchise them of the vote. — Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

There is no travel ban on them because of their religion.

There is no danger for them when they carry dangerous weaponry publicly. — Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

Their churches were never burned.

Their lawns never decorated with burning crosses

Their ancestors never hung from trees — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

Their mothers aren't being torn away by ICE troopers and sent away forever. They won't be forced to leave the only country they ever knew. — Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

The president has not set up a hotline to report crime committed at their hands. — Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

The Latest From AP Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer called the killing of a 32-year-old woman and the injury of others by a vehicle at a rally in the city a “terrorist attack with a car used as a weapon.” He made the comments in an interview Sunday with NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old who recently moved to Ohio from where he grew up in Kentucky, was charged with second-degree murder and other counts. Field’s mother, Samantha Bloom, told The Associated Press on Saturday night that she knew her son was attending a rally in Virginia but didn’t know it was a white supremacist rally.

Stringer . / Reuters A white supremacist protester is punched in the face by a counter protester after giving a Nazi salute.