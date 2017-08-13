Three people died - one 32-year-old woman, who was hit when a car ploughed into a crowd and two state troopers, whose helicopter crashed outside the city while responding to the situation ― and at least 35 others were injured in the Virginia city on Saturday.

But rather than specifically speaking out in criticism of members of the Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacists or the neo-Nazis who brought torches and bats to the rally, the US president blamed the unrest on “many sides.”

A White House statement on Sunday hardly clarified matters, saying Trump condemned “all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred” including “white supremacists, KKK, Neo-Nazi and all extremist groups” but still failing to single it out.

But the President isn’t usually this reluctant to condemn things as the following list shows...