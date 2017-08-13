Donald Trump is facing repeated calls to outright denounce white supremacy and racism after a far-right rally turned violent in the US city of Charlottesville.

Three people died - one 32-year-old woman, who was hit when a car ploughed into a crowd and two state troopers, whose helicopter crashed outside the city while responding to the situation ― and at least 35 others were injured in the Virginia city on Saturday.

But rather than specifically speaking out in criticism of members of the Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacists or the neo-Nazis who brought torches and bats to the rally, the US president blamed the unrest on “many sides.”