Donald Trump is facing repeated calls to outright denounce white supremacy and racism after a far-right rally turned violent in the US city of Charlottesville.
Three people died - one 32-year-old woman, who was hit when a car ploughed into a crowd and two state troopers, whose helicopter crashed outside the city while responding to the situation ― and at least 35 others were injured in the Virginia city on Saturday.
But rather than specifically speaking out in criticism of members of the Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacists or the neo-Nazis who brought torches and bats to the rally, the US president blamed the unrest on “many sides.”
But many called on him to call out the problem for what it was and condemn white supremacy...
Although the president himself failed to call a spade a spade, many other conservative political figures did manage it...
Former US president Barack Obama took a different tack, sharing a quote from Nelson Mandela...
Following the violence on Saturday, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe told the far-right supporters to “go home”.
He said: “I have a message to all the white supremacists and the Nazis who came into Charlottesville today.
“Our message is plain and simple: Go home. You are not wanted in this great commonwealth.
“Shame on you.
“You pretend that you are patriots but you are anything but a patriot.”