'Chase The Rainbow' Author Poorna Bell's Advice For Those Supporting A Loved One Through Mental Illness

Author and journalist Poorna Bell has shared her advice for anyone supporting a loved one struggling with mental illness, following the death of her husband, Rob.

Bell was speaking about her debut book ‘Chase The Rainbow’, which follows her life with Rob until he took his own life in 2015, after years of battling depression and addiction.

“You feel like you’re going through it alone, but you’re not,” she said on AOL’s ‘BUILD’ series.

“There are so many other people, in some way or another, whose lives are touched by any one of these things, whether it’s addiction or mental illness.

“And if you can somehow tap into a support group, it matters so much in terms of making you feel less isolated.”