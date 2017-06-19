Woman's Reunion With Father After Taking DNA Ancestry Test Will Warm Your Icy Heart

A 31-year-old woman has shared the emotional story of how she reunited with her father after taking a DNA ancestry test - and it’s given the internet ALL of the feels.

Chassity was raised by her mother and never had any contact with her father. But recently she became curious about her heritage and ordered a postal DNA-testing kit.

The results showed that one side of her family had a heavy concentration of European ancestry, which confused Chassity as she’d been led to believe her father was ‘deeply dark-skinned’.

After digging further, she managed to track down her dad and the pair have since had the most glorious father-daughter reunion.

Chassity tweeted her heartwarming story on 15 June, which was shared as a Twitter moment two days later. Here’s her story...