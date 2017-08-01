Food shopping can be expensive business - especially when you’ve got multiple mouths to feed. But it doesn’t have to be a massive drain on your bank balance. Experts in budgeting, from money-saving bloggers to financial writers, have revealed their top tips for saving cash on their weekly shop. From switching your fancy coconut oil for olive oil to checking out the bottom shelves for bargains, here’s what they told HuffPost UK.

Lorna Cooper from ‘Feed your family for about £20 a week’ 1. Buy in bulk: using sites like Muscle Food or wholesale stores makes a big difference. 2. Shop around: you’re not going to find all the best bargains in the one shop so have a good look at what’s on offer elsewhere too. 3. Write meal plans: this stops you buying things that you don’t actually need just for the sake of it. 4. Check your kitchen first: often we already have ingredients hiding in our cupboards that need using up. 5. Always look at the price per kilo: the biggest pack isn’t always the best value.

Laura Thomas is a registered nutritionist 6. Swap fresh berries for frozen berries: the latter are generally cheaper, don’t go off as quickly, and maintain many of the nutrients that might otherwise deteriorate in fresh berries during shipping, storage and sitting in your fridge. 7. Swap fancy protein powder for a DIY smoothie: protein powders can be expensive and don’t always taste that great. You can easily get the recommended 20g of post-workout protein by making a smoothie with semi-skimmed milk, 2 tablespoons of peanut butter (for healthy fats and protein) and a medium banana (for carbs). 8. Replace coconut oil with olive oil: there are a number of studies showing that replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats can help lower cholesterol. 9. Swap your courgetti for spaghetti: of course it’s important to get plenty of fruit and veg a day but we’re also falling short of our fibre target. Wholegrain spaghetti has double the amount of fibre per 100g than courgette and is cheaper and won’t go off as quickly. 10. Swap tenderstem for regular broccoli: nutritionally speaking there isn’t much difference between the two so save yourself a bob and get the regular stuff.

Danielle-Ashleigh Knott from ‘Healthy family meals on a budget’ 11. Set yourself a realistic budget and take cash: if you leave the card at home it can stop over-spending. 12. I personally avoid offers and yellow sticker discounts: if it is something in your meal plan then fantastic but if you just pick it up as it’s a ‘bargain’ it isn’t something you originally went in for, it’s another over-spend. 13. Don’t be wasteful: there is always something you can do with that broccoli stalk, potato peelings or the last slice of bread.

