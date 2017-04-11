More than 100 gay men are reportedly being held in concentration camps in Chechnya, the first such example since Hitler’s in the 1930s. Prisoners are said to have been beaten and electrocuted in attempts to get them to reveal the whereabouts of other homosexuals in the Muslim-majority region in the North Caucasus. At least three men have been killed.

Google Maps A satellite image of the alleged camp.

A report from the Russian newspaper, Novoya Gazeta, identifies a former military headquarters in the town of Argun as the site of the camp. It said it had confirmed the information with sources in the Chechen police and government, but gave no details, reports the Associated Press. The report was denied by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov’s spokesman, who suggested there are no homosexuals in the region.

Alexander Astafyev via Getty Images Chechnya Head Ramzan Kadyrov.