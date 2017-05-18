Ched Evans Warns Women About Drinking Because Of ‘Genuine Rapists Out There’

Footballer Ched Evans has warned women about the dangers of drinking “because there are genuine rapists out there.” Evans was jailed in 2012 for the rape of a 19-year-old woman, and was released two and a half years later, after serving half his sentence. His conviction was quashed at the Court of Appeal in April last year and the footballer was acquitted following a two-week retrial at Cardiff Crown Court.

PA Archive/PA Images Ched Evans has recently completed a transfer back to Sheffield United

He admitted to having sex with the teenager in a hotel in Rhyl, north Wales, and cheating on his girlfriend in the process but insisted it had been consensual. Evans recently returned to Sheffield United, signing a three-year contract following a transfer from Chesterfield. According to The Sunday Times, Evans has been working with the Professional Footballers’ Association on the issue of consent for the past year.