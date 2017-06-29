Conservative MPs who cheered after successfully blocking Labour’s attempt to abolish the public sector pay cap have been branded “despicable”, “out of touch” and “hypocritical”.

Tories and the Democratic Unionist Party joined forces yesterday to block a move to give nurses, police officers and other public sector workers a pay rise about 1% just days after Theresa May agreed to pump an additional £1.5billion into Northern Ireland.

Labour MP Jess Phillips, who said she was “deflated and dispirited” by the vote, led criticism of May’s party, alongside many other left-wing politicians:

Britain can do so much better than this https://t.co/m54ZpvZy6G — John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) June 29, 2017

Yesterday I left commons deflated and dispirited by the pay cap vote.Watching the cheers and excuses of Tories with their group buzz words — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) June 29, 2017

Saying the vote was a game (honestly get out more), saying we are scaremongering to justify their votes. If you belive it vote for it — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) June 29, 2017

Don't walk around saying you love nurses and teachers & you think they should have a rise then do exactly what your out of touch boss wants — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) June 29, 2017

Latest on the public sector pay cap, Tories have u-turned on public-sector pay cap and then u-turned on u-turn. A true coalition of chaos👎😳 — Angela Rayner MP (@AngelaRayner) June 28, 2017

For all the talk of scrapping the public sector pay cap, the Tories vote against. Don't let them get away with it. #QueensSpeech https://t.co/4MMW8ncrRS — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) June 28, 2017

Many voters also took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

“Tories praised emergency services after terror attacks and Grenfell,” one angry Labour supporter wrote on Twitter. “But they cheered them not getting a pay rise #ToryScum.”

Some accused the Tories of hypocrisy following the party’s repeated praise of emergency services during recent tragedies:

The most despicable thing about the #publicsectorpay vote today is the use of decent, hard-working people to prove a political point#paycap — Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) June 28, 2017

Tories cheer as end to public sector wage freeze is defeated. How can anyone with a social conscience vote Tory? #publicsectorpay pic.twitter.com/HjZJd9dYQK — Wolfie. (@GlouthGraham) June 29, 2017

Westminster Bridge, Manchester, London Bridge, Grenfell...

We appreciate your hard work just not enough to give you a raise#publicsectorpay — Alice (@KernowKop) June 29, 2017

The worst thing about #publicsectorpay vote was seeing Tory MPs cheering & laughing after condemning more nurses to use food banks #PMQs — Priyen Shah (@PriyenShah86) June 29, 2017

How u can sit & cheer @ the fact you won in denying the most hardworking their 1st pay rise in 7 years is despicable #publicsectorpay 😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Lorna Gallimore (@beesinateacup) June 29, 2017

Others pointed out that on the same day that heroic policeman Wayne Marques, who charged at the London Bridge attackers with just a baton, spoke out for the first time, the Conservative Party and the DUP voted to cap his pay:

PC Wayne Marques on BBC News describing his fight against terrorists on London Bridge. Just after news of vote to keep cap on his pay. HoHum — Paul Smith (@ParvaPower) June 28, 2017

I watched theTransportPoliceman talk about tackling the 3 ISIS fascists on LondonBridge.Tonight Tories/DUP voted to cap his pay.#BlameTheDUP — Paul Patrick (@PaulTyredagh81) June 28, 2017

The same policeman Tressemé will probs be calling a hero for taking stabs @ London Bridge attack, the govt want to cap his pay rise to 1% — LOOK AT THE KOSA (@KosaaMT) June 28, 2017

Speaking yesterday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Conservative Party had missed an opportunity to “put their money where their mouth is”.

“Although government ministers said they had learned the lessons of the General Election and were listening to voters, it is clear that nothing has changed,” he said.

“They had the perfect opportunity to walk the walk, but instead they marched through the lobby to show Tory austerity is business as usual.