In what is quite possibly the best news of 2017 (so far), a cheese and wine festival is coming to the UK so you can scoff the good stuff to your heart’s content - and it’s free to attend.

The Cheese and Wine Festival will take place in Stratford, London from 1-2 April and will showcase the very best in artisan cheese and wine from over 25 independent retailers.

There’ll also be street food on offer including cheese Arancini, cheesy burgers and raclette (a semi-hard cheese fashioned into a wheel of about 6kg and is used for melting).