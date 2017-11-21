Bread and dripping isn’t something you’d expect to see on the menu of a Michelin-starred restaurant, but Tom Sellers isn’t one to follow the crowd.

The chef behind London eatery Story creates his menu largely from instinct, ignoring passing culinary trends around him.

“Being over-influenced is really easy, so I actually try to shut myself off from what other people are doing,” he says.

“At Story, our focus for the first two years was really ‘who are we as a restaurant?’”

In the latest episode of ‘The Chefs’ Chefs’, HuffPost UK’s original video series, Sellers welcomes fellow chef Michael O’Hare into his kitchen to discuss creating award-winning cuisine that appeals to a new generation of foodies.