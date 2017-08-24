For Chelsea Manning, bold lipstick is more than just a style statement. In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Beauty, Manning discussed her stand as a political transgender activist and why she considers makeup - particularly lipstick - to be “an expression of [her] humanity.”

A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 18, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Now that I’m out and free, I love experimenting with makeup. I use it to project different moods and emphasise what I’m trying to say in a particular moment. Chelsea Manning

The former army intelligence analyst went on to talk about her love of lipstick and for a touching reason: “I’m wearing a lot of bold lipsticks, because I’m trying to make bold statements: I’m here and I’m free and I can do whatever I want.”

A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:40am PDT