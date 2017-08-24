For Chelsea Manning, bold lipstick is more than just a style statement.
In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Beauty, Manning discussed her stand as a political transgender activist and why she considers makeup - particularly lipstick - to be “an expression of [her] humanity.”
Now that I’m out and free, I love experimenting with makeup. I use it to project different moods and emphasise what I’m trying to say in a particular moment. Chelsea Manning
The former army intelligence analyst went on to talk about her love of lipstick and for a touching reason:
“I’m wearing a lot of bold lipsticks, because I’m trying to make bold statements: I’m here and I’m free and I can do whatever I want.”
We love seeing Manning go from strength to strength and were especially thrilled with her recent feature in American Vogue.
And, yes, we too believe in the power of lipstick to lift one’s mood and make a statement.